Doris P. Scott, age 93 of Elkton, Maryland, died Sunday, June 2, 2019 at home. Born June 22, 1925 in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the only child of David Robert Steele Petersen and Leslie H. Petersen. Scott was a retired attorney and trailblazer in the legal community. She graduated from Eastern High School and Notre Dame of Maryland University in Baltimore. When Scott told her father she wanted to be a lawyer, he replied "women don't go to law school, they marry lawyers." She did both. After college she attended the University of Maryland School of Law in the evening where she met her future husband, Charles L. Scott, graduating with a J.D. in 1949. Scott was one of only two women in her class at Maryland. In 1951, Scott and her husband moved to Elkton, where she opened her own law office, Scott and Scott, P.A. where she practiced law for over 65 years. In 1982 she was joined by her husband, Charles, who had retired from DuPont. In 1985 her son Charles, Jr. joined the firm followed by son David in 2010. For years the firm has received an "A" rating from Martindale-Hubbell, a legal referral network. Scott was the first lady lawyer in Cecil County (it would be another 31 years before Cecil County gained a second woman lawyer), first female president of the Cecil County Bar Association in 1966, and former president of the Second Judicial Circuit Bar Association. For more than 25 years Maryland governors appointed Scott as chairwoman of the trial court Judicial Nominating Commission for District Two. She was the 1999 recipient of the Cecil Whig's Women's Trailblazer Award and 2001 recipient of the Daily Record's Leadership in Law award. In addition to running a general law practice, she specialized in real estate, wills and estates, and represented the Cecil County Board of Education for over 60 years. Scott was a devoted wife and mother. An avid sailor, gardener, Baltimore Colts and Ravens fan, and bridge player, she served on the board of directors of the Family Services Association, and was a longtime communicant and former member of the vestry at Trinity Episcopal Church. Preceded in death by her husband, she is survived by her two sons, Charles L. Scott, Jr., Esq. of Earleville Maryland, and David S. Scott, Esq. of Baltimore, Maryland, and four grandchildren. A visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at R. T. Foard Funeral Home, PA 259 E. Main Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to "Trinity Episcopal Church" in Elkton and sent in care to the funeral home. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 5, 2019