On November 8, 2020, Doris Seaman Lochner, beloved wife of the late Joseph B. Lochner, beloved aunt of Robert Seaman and his wife Peggy, Raymond Kirkwood and his wife Barbara, Marion Coccagna and her husband John, Mary Seaman and David Seaman. Dear stepmother of Joseph M. Lochner (Lucy) and Christopher J. Lochner. Dear step-grandmother of Michael B. and Caroline E. Lochner. Also survived by many great nieces and great nephews.
Friends may call at the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. 6500 York Road (at Overbrook) on Thursday from 10:00 to 10:45 AM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday 11:00 AM at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Govans. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kennedy Krieger Institute, 707 North Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21205 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.