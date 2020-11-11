1/
Doris Seaman Lochner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On November 8, 2020, Doris Seaman Lochner, beloved wife of the late Joseph B. Lochner, beloved aunt of Robert Seaman and his wife Peggy, Raymond Kirkwood and his wife Barbara, Marion Coccagna and her husband John, Mary Seaman and David Seaman. Dear stepmother of Joseph M. Lochner (Lucy) and Christopher J. Lochner. Dear step-grandmother of Michael B. and Caroline E. Lochner. Also survived by many great nieces and great nephews.

Friends may call at the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. 6500 York Road (at Overbrook) on Thursday from 10:00 to 10:45 AM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday 11:00 AM at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Govans. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kennedy Krieger Institute, 707 North Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21205 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Calling hours
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 10, 2020
May she Rest In Peace...Love, Bobbi
Bobbi LeMay
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved