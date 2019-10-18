Home

Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Doris T. BOISVERT

Doris T. BOISVERT Notice
Doris T. Boisvert passed away on October 16, 2019; Beloved wife of Gilles Boisvert for 66 yrs.; loving mother of Kathleen Brooks, Johanne Greene, and Carol McLaughlin and her husband Michael; beloved sister of Armand, Robert, Elda Johnson and Jeannine Rocheleau; cherished grandmother of Laurence, Frances, Elizabeth, Kathleen, Samantha, Corey, and Connor.

The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, Maryland 21093 on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. A funeral service will be celebrated at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Mrs. Boisvert's memory to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 18, 2019
