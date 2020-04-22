|
On Friday, April 17, 2020, Doris V. Howard, age 82, of Lutherville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Charles E. Howard, Jr.; loving mother of Vicki Howard, Chuck Howard and Debbie Goodwin and husband Mark; proud grandmother of Brian Goodwin and Justin Goodwin and wife Grace; dear aunt of Ed Hyde and wife Mary and their son, Graham. She was the owner of Howard's Florist in Lutherville and was a cashier at the Ridgely Rd. Mars Supermarket for many years before her retirement.
Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Doris with memorial contributions to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 22, 2020