Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris HOWARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris V. HOWARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris V. HOWARD Notice
On Friday, April 17, 2020, Doris V. Howard, age 82, of Lutherville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Charles E. Howard, Jr.; loving mother of Vicki Howard, Chuck Howard and Debbie Goodwin and husband Mark; proud grandmother of Brian Goodwin and Justin Goodwin and wife Grace; dear aunt of Ed Hyde and wife Mary and their son, Graham. She was the owner of Howard's Florist in Lutherville and was a cashier at the Ridgely Rd. Mars Supermarket for many years before her retirement.

Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Doris with memorial contributions to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -