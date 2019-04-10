|
On April 5, 2019 Doris Jean Zucker, beloved wife of the late Richard S. Zucker; devoted mother of Michael A. Haines (Kim), Jeffrey D. Haines (Betsy) and the late Patrick A. Haines; cherished grandmother of Katelin, Spencer, Hunter, Timothy, Karley, Jacob, Haley and Zachary; dear sister of Shirley Whitney. The family will receive friends on Friday, 10-11am at First Lutheran Church, 3604 N. Chatham Road, Ellicott City, MD 21042, with a funeral service following at 11am. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church Memorial Fund. On line condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 10, 2019