Dorothea Anita Sprainis Stubbs entered into eternal glory on September 6, 2019 at the age of 100. She is the beloved wife of the late James L. Stubbs; loving mother of Sherrye Bolan & her husband Garry; Bettye Wolinski & her husband David; cherished grandmother of Jodi Wolinski. She is also survived by many other loving family members & friends. Family & friends may gather at the family owned & operated Ambrose Funeral Home, Inc., 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd., Halethorpe, MD 21227 for a public visitation on Monday, September 16th from 4-8 PM. A funeral service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 S. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21230 on Tuesday, September 17th at 10:30 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Loudon Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothea's name to Augsburg Lutheran Home-Residents Fund, 6811 Campfield Rd., Gwynn Oak, MD 21207.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019