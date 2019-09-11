Home

Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
410-242-2211
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
701 S. Charles St.
Baltimore, MD
Interment
Following Services
Loudon Park Cemetery
Dorothea A. Stubbs

Dorothea A. Stubbs Notice
Dorothea Anita Sprainis Stubbs entered into eternal glory on September 6, 2019 at the age of 100. She is the beloved wife of the late James L. Stubbs; loving mother of Sherrye Bolan & her husband Garry; Bettye Wolinski & her husband David; cherished grandmother of Jodi Wolinski. She is also survived by many other loving family members & friends. Family & friends may gather at the family owned & operated Ambrose Funeral Home, Inc., 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd., Halethorpe, MD 21227 for a public visitation on Monday, September 16th from 4-8 PM. A funeral service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 S. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21230 on Tuesday, September 17th at 10:30 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Loudon Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothea's name to Augsburg Lutheran Home-Residents Fund, 6811 Campfield Rd., Gwynn Oak, MD 21207.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019
