Dorothea Chrismer
1952 - 2020
Dorothea (Dorothy) May (Shifflett) Chrismer, (age 68) of Laurel, MD passed away peacefully at her home on October 5, 2020 in the care of her family.

She was born April 17, 1952 to Carol Dean Shifflett and Elizabeth May (Gussio) Shifflett in Washington, DC at Doctors Hospital. She was raised in Greenbelt, MD and moved to Laurel in 1986 upon marrying her husband, Ronald M. Chrismer, on September 20, 1986.

Dorothy was a long-time member of St. Mary of the Mills Catholic Church in Laurel and the college sorority Alpha Delta Pi.

After a career of 36 years at the University of Maryland College Park, she retired as the Assistant Vice President of Information Technology. In 1974, she graduated from the University of Maryland with a bachelor's degree and later attended graduate studies there, where she met her husband. In 1970, she graduated from Parkdale H.S. in Riverdale.

She enjoyed music, dancing, cooking, sewing, traveling, playing bunco card games, and spending time with her family and many friends.

She is survived by her beloved husband Ron, their son Jeffrey and his fiancée Amanda, her brother Dean and his wife Paula, and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Carol and Elizabeth.

The celebration of her life was held on Monday, October 12 at St. Mary of the Mills Catholic Church (114 St. Mary's Place, Laurel, MD 20707), a visitation was held at 10 am, followed by mass and burial services.

Charitable donations may be made in her memory to the Hydrocephalus Association, 4340 East West Highway, Suite 905, Bethesda, MD 20814, or online by visiting www.hydroassoc.org/ways-to-give.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Mills Catholic Church
OCT
12
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Mary of the Mills Catholic Church
October 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
