On October 10, 2019 Dorothea M. Carter (nee Moore) beloved wife of the late Lawrence M. Carter; devoted mother of Murray Carter, Anne Carter, Bridget Baker and Joseph Carter; loving grandmother of Neal Carter, Lindsay Carter and Jack Baker; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Monday from 4 to 7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Immaculate Conception on Tuesday at 10 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Foxie G. Foundation (www.foxiegfoundation.org ) or the ( www.alz.org )
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 11, 2019