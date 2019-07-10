Home

On Sunday, July 7, 2019 Dorothea (nee Richardson) Thorne age 86 of Roland Park. Devoted wife of the late Melvyn C. Thorne, M.D.; loving mother of Mary Richardson Thorne and James Hansen Thorne and his wife Sandra; grandmother of Nicholas and Nathaniel Thorne.

A Memorial Service will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, please remember Dorothea with memorial contributions to The Population Council, www.popcouncil.org or to the International Planned Parenthood Federation, www.jppf.org. Arrangements by Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A.
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 10 to July 14, 2019
