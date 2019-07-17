"Love One Another…." This is the theme Dorothea "Joyce" Wehberg carried throughout her 79 years of life from December 28, 1939 through July 14, 2019. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she lived primarily in Baltimore, Cockeysville, and during her final 5 years in Salisbury, Maryland.



Joyce was the most kind, loving, dedicated, and supportive wife of 50 years with the late Emil "Ted" Wehberg. She met the love of her life at Montgomery Wards Shoe department, both as sales associates. Joyce and Ted married in 1963 at Ascension Catholic Church in Halethorpe, Md. They had a beautiful life of dancing, raising a family, and travel together. Her most favorite trip was to Niagra Falls, Canada with Ted.



The most enduring part of her life was always giving unending love and devotion to her family. She was the first of four children of the late Edward and Hilde Fromm with surviving siblings Colleen and Howard Fromm and the late Michael Fromm. She taught education, humility, equality, and diversity to her two surviving sons, Dr. Kurt Wehberg and Keith Wehberg, and daughters in law Heather, Jenny and Tina. Her greatest love was with her grandchildren Sara, Mark, Amanda, Emily, Rosemary, Michael, Katie, and Melissa, and their children. No words can describe the most wonderful, deep, and loving relationships "Nana" created with her grandchildren! It was aptly beautiful that the last breath of Nana's natural life was taken holding the hand of her granddaughter Sara.



Joyce's career began at an early age of 14 years old working in an optician's office as a clerk. While her children were in school, she was a substitute teacher at St. Mary's Star of the Sea catholic elementary school to be with her children. After her sons entered high school, she started as a clerk at ShillCraft, Inc on Calvert Street in Baltimore, then worked up the corporate ladder to eventually become its President & CEO. After retirement, Joyce helped found Streetlight Christian Fellowship Child Development Center and School in Baltimore, Md. and continued her genuine philanthropy until her final earthly days.



Family and friends are welcome to join on Friday July 19, 2019 for a viewing (10am-12pm), funeral service (12pm) and celebration of life (1pm) at the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park (7250 Washington Blvd, Elkridge, Maryland 21075; 410-796-8024). Published in Baltimore Sun on July 17, 2019