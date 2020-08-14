1/
Dorothy A. Berends
On August 10, 2020, Berends, Dorothy A. ("Dottie Anne") (nee Ziegler), 86, passed away. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles H. Berends. Beloved mother of Kathleen and Michael Berends. Also survived by daughter Darlene Nevin (Scott), three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. It is the wish of the decedent that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in her memory to The Maryland School for the Blind. Internment Parkwood Cemetery.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 14, 2020.
