Dorothy "Dottie" Alice Collison, 78, of Severn, passed away on December 16, 2019. Dottie was born in Baltimore to the late Dorothy May (Thomas) and Noble Kay Collison. She attended Brooklyn Park High School, graduating in 1959. She continued her education at the University of Maryland and later became an elementary school physical education teacher. Dottie then started a family and became a stay at home mother. In 1975, she returned to work at Anne Arundel Medical Center in radiology engineering, where she worked for 27 years. Dottie then began her career in information technology security with Northrop Grumman. She is a longtime parishioner of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed cooking, camping, RV-ing and had a passion for traveling. Dottie is survived by her partner, Delores "Dee" Chilcote; loving children, Kellie Ann Nieman and husband, Douglas; Eric William Bernhardt and wife, Donna; cherished grandchildren, Alexander Douglas and Rebecca Kay Nieman; beloved sister, Sharon Marie Head and husband, Linwood; and dear nephew, Patrick Keim.
The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Thursday from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Dec. 20th at 10 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. For information, visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 18, 2019