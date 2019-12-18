Home

POWERED BY

Services
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Collison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy A. Collison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy A. Collison Notice
Dorothy "Dottie" Alice Collison, 78, of Severn, passed away on December 16, 2019. Dottie was born in Baltimore to the late Dorothy May (Thomas) and Noble Kay Collison. She attended Brooklyn Park High School, graduating in 1959. She continued her education at the University of Maryland and later became an elementary school physical education teacher. Dottie then started a family and became a stay at home mother. In 1975, she returned to work at Anne Arundel Medical Center in radiology engineering, where she worked for 27 years. Dottie then began her career in information technology security with Northrop Grumman. She is a longtime parishioner of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed cooking, camping, RV-ing and had a passion for traveling. Dottie is survived by her partner, Delores "Dee" Chilcote; loving children, Kellie Ann Nieman and husband, Douglas; Eric William Bernhardt and wife, Donna; cherished grandchildren, Alexander Douglas and Rebecca Kay Nieman; beloved sister, Sharon Marie Head and husband, Linwood; and dear nephew, Patrick Keim.

The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Thursday from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Dec. 20th at 10 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. For information, visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -