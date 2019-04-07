On April 5, 2019, Dorothy A. Coppolino (Nee Rybka) peacefully passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Nicholas M. Coppolino; devoted mother of Mary Frances Vacca and her husband Bryan, and Denise Lane and her husband Paul, and the late Nicholas Coppolino; loving grandmother of Shelby Coppolino and her husband Stephen Zidek, Alexia, Bryanna, and Anthony Vacca, and Noah and Ethan Lane; cherished daughter of the late William and Frances Rybka; dear sister of Theodore Rybka, and the late Joan Franklin, and William Rybka. Dorothy is survived by many loving extended family members and friends.Dorothy's love of life and devotion to her faith were an important part of who she was. Each person she met became a loving friend and she brightened the lives of all she touched. Dorothy was a devoted teacher and parishioner of St. Joseph's Parish, where she helped to shape many lives. She is truly loved and will be greatly missed.Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Monday, April 8, 2019, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 11:30am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Fullerton, MD). Interment services to follow at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dorothy's name to the Nicholas Coppolino Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Parkville High School, 2600 Putty Hill Ave., Baltimore, MD 21234, or Stella Maris, 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd., Timonium, MD 21093. Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary