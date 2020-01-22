|
Dorothy A. Panowicz, 86, of Joppa, Maryland passed away on January 18, 2020 at Gilchrist Hospice @ GBMC in Towson, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of John and Helen (Bielut) Olszewski and wife of the late Raphael Bernard Panowicz. Dorothy was a member of St. Stephen's Catholic Church for over 50 years. She retired from the Harford County Sheriff's Department after 25 years of service, as a correctional officer and school crossing guard in Edgewood and Joppa. She liked to crochet, read and especially spending time with her family.
Dorothy is survived by four children, Laura Ann Schnuit of Virginia Beach, VA and her supportive and loving husband Dennis, Cynthia A. Panowicz of Bostic, NC and her adoring and caring husband Thomas Hollifield; Michael B. Panowicz and his wife Jackie, who was more like a daughter to her, of Surfside Beach, SC and Raphael (Marcella) A. Panowicz of Joppa; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; close sister,Elaine Biernat of Baltimore; and brother, Lawrence Olszewski of Berlin.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, John Olszewski, Roman Olszewski, Theodore Olszewski, and Marcella Olszewski.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home in Abingdon, Maryland on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 5-8 pm. Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gilchrist Center for Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD, 21031.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 22, 2020