Dorothy Anna Ray, 96, formerly of Cockeysville, Md. passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Long View Healthcare in Manchester, Md.
Born on June 3, 1924, in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Alvin C. Drinks Sr. and Dorothy (Morrison) Drinks.
During WWII she worked as an inventory clerk at Glenn L. Martin Aviation in Middle River building PBYs for the war effort. Later Dorothy was employed at the Baltimore County Board of Education in Towson as an administrative assistant where she retired. She was a member of Ashland Presbyterian Church in Hunt Valley.
After retirement she enjoyed crafting, genealogy and conversations with many online friends and especially enjoyed her visits to see her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving her are her son Richard Alan Lease and his wife Karen of Finksburg, MD, daughter Karin Patricia Lease and her husband Andy of Graton, CA; grandchildren, Pilvi and Brian; great-grandchildren Ariana and Carter; and nephews David and Michael Drinks.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her brother Alvin C. Drinks, Jr.
Service and interment are private.
Memorial contributions may be offered in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association
or your local Meals-On-Wheels.
Arrangements handled by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com
.