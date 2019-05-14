Resources More Obituaries for Dorothy Gemmill Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dorothy Annis "Dot" Gemmill

Notice Condolences Flowers Dorothy Annis "Dot" Gemmill, 92, of Madonna, MD passed away peacefully at home with loving family by her side on Saturday, May 11, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born and raised in Madonna, MD, and was the daughter of H. Edwin Troyer and Helen Louise Markline Troyer.Dot attended a one room school on Madonna Road in first grade before going to and graduating from Jarrettsville Elementary and High School in the Class of 1943. She worked as a cashier at The Acme Store on Main Street in Bel Air until getting married to her high school sweetheart, Bill. They moved to Towson and she worked at Black & Decker. Shortly after the birth of their first child, they moved back to Madonna where she remained until her death.For many years, Dot was a substitute teacher at North Harford High School and then volunteered at Fallston and Upper Chesapeake Hospitals for 29 years. She was a member of the Madonna Chapter of AARP and made hundreds of baby hats for the hospital and also lap robes for nursing homes. Dot, a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church since 1952, served as a Deacon, Elder and Sunday school teacher.In May 2014, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of almost 70 years, W. William "Bill" Gemmill. She is survived by her children, Robert Gemmill and his wife, Louise, of Felton, PA, Linda Gemmill of Shrewsbury, PA, Carolyn Bluestein and her husband, Daniel, of Virginia Beach, VA, Marjorie Hendley and her husband, Rex, of Red Lion, PA, Steve Gemmill and his wife, Amber, of Felton, Pa, and Debra Kinhart and her husband, Howard, of Shrewsbury, PA, along with grandchildren Dyana, Robert, Jeffrey, Amy, William, Thomas, Bennett, Michael, Brian, Chelsea, Katie, David, and Sarah, and ten great grandchildren. She is also survived by her half-brothers, Edwin Troyer and wife Roberta, of Fallston, MD, Wesley Troyer and wife Patricia, of Madonna, MD and half-sister, Wanda Swank and her husband Jim, of Pylesville, MD.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at Bethel Presbyterian Church in Madonna, MD. The funeral service will be Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11 am also at Bethel Church. Interment will be at the church cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cemetery Fund, Bethel Presbyterian Church, 4135 Norrisville Road, White Hall, MD 21161 or to Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014-4324. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 14 to May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices