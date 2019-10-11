Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis de Sales Stone Chapel
Abingdon, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Gable
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy B. Gable

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy B. Gable Notice
Dorothy B. Gable, age 97, (formerly a long time resident of Harford County) currently of South Carolina passed away on October 8, 2019 at the University of South Carolina, Florence hospital. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Shannahan) McLain and wife of the late Edward David Gable Sr.

A homemaker, Dorothy is survived by her sons, John Gable, Lawrence Gable, Steven Gable and Louis Gable; daughters, Lois Gable Bucher and Donna Gable Ruff. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Edward David Gable Jr. and Michael William Gable and sisters, Mary Young, Vivian Syczurowski and Norma Smoot.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 9-10 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Francis de Sales Stone Chapel, Abingdon, Maryland at 10:30 am. Interment will take place in St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Stella Maris.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now