Dorothy B. Gable, age 97, (formerly a long time resident of Harford County) currently of South Carolina passed away on October 8, 2019 at the University of South Carolina, Florence hospital. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Shannahan) McLain and wife of the late Edward David Gable Sr.
A homemaker, Dorothy is survived by her sons, John Gable, Lawrence Gable, Steven Gable and Louis Gable; daughters, Lois Gable Bucher and Donna Gable Ruff. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Edward David Gable Jr. and Michael William Gable and sisters, Mary Young, Vivian Syczurowski and Norma Smoot.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 9-10 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Francis de Sales Stone Chapel, Abingdon, Maryland at 10:30 am. Interment will take place in St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Stella Maris.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 11, 2019