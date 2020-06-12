Dorothy B. Krug of Baltimore, MD passed away at age 99 on June 10, 2020. She was a beloved matriarch of her family of cousins, Clark Carter, Louise Potter, Anne Jacobson, Kate Carter, and Barbara Carter.
In 1943, Dorothy began working for T. Rowe Price when the fledgling firm had a staff of only five members. Beginning as a secretary, she retired in 1976 having served as an investment counselor, manager of the Personnel Department, and was the first female Vice President of the firm. She moved to the Broadmead Retirement Community in Hunt Valley, MD in 1998. She was a world traveler and over her lifetime remained actively engaged with Friends School of Baltimore and Goucher College (a former Trustee), having graduated from both institutions. She was a lifetime member of Lovely Lane Church where she served as a Trustee. Active in civic affairs and the arts, she was an engaged member of the League of Women Voters and was a member of the Baltimore Museum of Art, Walters Art Museum, Maryland Historical Society, Hamilton Street Club, and The Johns Hopkins Club.
A memorial service is planned for a later date. Gifts of remembrance may be made to Goucher College, Lovely Lane Church, or a charity of your choice.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.