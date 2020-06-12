Dorothy B. KRUG
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy B. Krug of Baltimore, MD passed away at age 99 on June 10, 2020. She was a beloved matriarch of her family of cousins, Clark Carter, Louise Potter, Anne Jacobson, Kate Carter, and Barbara Carter.

In 1943, Dorothy began working for T. Rowe Price when the fledgling firm had a staff of only five members. Beginning as a secretary, she retired in 1976 having served as an investment counselor, manager of the Personnel Department, and was the first female Vice President of the firm. She moved to the Broadmead Retirement Community in Hunt Valley, MD in 1998. She was a world traveler and over her lifetime remained actively engaged with Friends School of Baltimore and Goucher College (a former Trustee), having graduated from both institutions. She was a lifetime member of Lovely Lane Church where she served as a Trustee. Active in civic affairs and the arts, she was an engaged member of the League of Women Voters and was a member of the Baltimore Museum of Art, Walters Art Museum, Maryland Historical Society, Hamilton Street Club, and The Johns Hopkins Club.

A memorial service is planned for a later date. Gifts of remembrance may be made to Goucher College, Lovely Lane Church, or a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved