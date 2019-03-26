|
On March 24, 2019, Dorothy B. Kypta (nee Bell) beloved wife of the late James F. Kypta; devoted mother of Carol K. Conlon (Charles) and Richard J. Kypta (Ellen); and loving grandmother of Patrick C. Conlon and Matthew J. Kypta. Mrs. Kypta will lie-in-repose at the Stella Maris Chapel, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium on Friday, March 29th from 10 to 11 AM at which time a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dorothy's memory may be made to the Mercy Ridge Scholarship Fund; 2525 Pot Spring Road; Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 26, 2019