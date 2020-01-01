Home

Dorothy Ball Notice
Age 91, On Sunday, December 29, 2019, of Greenbelt, MD. Beloved wife of the late Edwin F. Ball, AIA; mother of Eve (Mark) Longlade and Lisa Errington; grandmother of Sean Errington and Emily Longlade; aunt of Paul (Diane) and Glenn (Paula) Lohrmann. Relatives and friends may call at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 6905 Greenbelt Road, Greenbelt, MD 20770, on Saturday, January 4, from 9 to 10 am, where Funeral Service will follow at 10 am. Interment Druid Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Maryland Public Television, 11767 Owings Mills Blvd., Owings Mills, MD 21117.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 1, 2020
