Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
Dorothy Barry Notice
On February 12, 2020, Dorothy Anne Barry (nee Thuman); beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Joseph Barry, devoted mother of Karen Barry Boyd and her husband Doug and Dr. Anita Barry and her husband Dr. James Heffernan; loving grandmother of Dr. Caitlin Barry-Heffernan and her fiance Shane Foley and Timothy Barry-Heffernan; dear sister of Gerard Thuman and his wife Barbara and the late Mary Teresa "Honey" Riddle; aunt of Stephen Riddle, Thomas Riddle, Mark Riddle, Joseph Thuman, Jaime Pickett and the late Gregory Riddle. Dorothy also leaves behind her three granddogs Lincoln, Otto and Wendy.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Church, 200 Ware Ave., Towson, MD 21204 on Monday February 17 at 10AM. Interment Private. Memorial Contributions to any animal will be appreciated.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020
