On February 13, 2020 Dorothy C. Bellich (nee McIntee) devoted partner of the late Paul C. Grado; dear sister of the late Edna Baggett and Betty Baublitz; also survived by 8 nieces and many great nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Rd. (at Echodale) on Monday from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Dominic Church on Tuesday at 10:00 AM Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020