Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-426-1517
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
Dorothy Bellich Notice
On February 13, 2020 Dorothy C. Bellich (nee McIntee) devoted partner of the late Paul C. Grado; dear sister of the late Edna Baggett and Betty Baublitz; also survived by 8 nieces and many great nieces, nephews and friends.

Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Rd. (at Echodale) on Monday from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Dominic Church on Tuesday at 10:00 AM Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020
