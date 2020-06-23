Dorothy Bergland-Anderson

On June 20th 2020; Dorothy "Dodie" M. Bergland-Anderson, of Towson; beloved wife of the late Eric L. Bergland and the late William G. Anderson; devoted mother of Helen B. Reilly and her husband Tom, Christy Bergland and her partner Mary Morgan and the late Eric L. Bergland, Jr. and his wife Ann; cherished grandmother of Sarah Whiteford, Lloyd Burdette, Eleanor Bergland, Emily Scott and Brita Bergland; Also survived by 7 great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Dodie's life and inurnment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Martins in the Field - 3 St Martins Ln, Biddeford, ME 04005.



