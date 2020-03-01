|
Dorothy Bernice Kluth went to Heaven on Thursday February 27th, 2020, just a week shy of her 93rd birthday.
Dorothy's children, Lisa Vey (Dubbert) Kokes, Mark Kendall Dubbert and Leslie Allison (Dubbert) Snow were the light of her life. Their children, her grandchildren, include Elly Kokes Hall, Gwen Kokes, Laura Claire Todd, Andrew Tristan Snow and Leland Calvin Snow, were an absolute joy to her. She also had two Great Grandchildren as well.
Dorothy also adored her Mother, Cora Kluth, and her Father, Fred Kluth, who predecease her.
Dorothy's first marriage to Louis Frederick Dubbert ended in divorce. She later married John Carroll Hogan, who showed her the true meaning of love. She was pre-deceased by him, and their reunion in Heaven is beyond our earthly imagination.
Dorothy entered the business world as a dental hygienist, and later worked for a prominent insurance firm. After devoting twenty years to raising her children, Dorothy returned to the work force, and served as the Aide to the Dean at Towson University. Upon her retirement, she and her husband traveled extensively and potted about in their garden in Reisterstown for many happy years. She was a devoted Lutheran, and attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Reisterstown for many years.
Dorothy resided at Carroll Lutheran Village for the last chapter of her life, where she volunteered for the Medical Engineers and enjoyed numerous other adventures.
Her brilliant sense of humor, love of her family and friends and her passion for ice cream will be missed dearly by those who knew her.
Dorothy's Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, March 3rd, at Carroll Lutheran Village's Krug Chapel, at 300 St Luke Circle, Westminster MD, at 1:00 pm reception with a 2:00 service.
Her family requests colorful attire, as the service will be a Celebration of her home going. Please, no dark colors should be worn for the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Gilchrist Hospice, who served Dorothy for her remaining months, or the Autism Society of America, in recognition of her Grandsons' disability.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 1, 2020