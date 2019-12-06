|
|
Dorothy Blake Boch, age 97, of Bel Air, MD passed away on December 1, 2019 at Jacobs Well Assisted Living in Bel Air, MD. Born in Bynum, MD, she was the daughter of James and Ella (Jones) Blake. She had worked as a beautician and enjoyed traveling to different countries. She loved her Boston Bull Terrier named Babe.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Mary T. Glassman and her husband, Larry of Aberdeen; son, Daniel B. Boch and his partner, Ruth Greenberger of Southington, CT; 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, James Paul Blake and Alvin Blake and sister, Lyndell Blake Green.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 10-11 am with services following at 11 am with Deacon Vic of St. Margaret Church of Bel Air officiating. Interment will take place in Highview Memorial Gardens.
Flower prepared by her granddaughter, Carol, at Bel Air Florist, Ellendale Street, Bel Air.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 6, 2019