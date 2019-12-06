Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Boch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Blake Boch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Blake Boch Notice
Dorothy Blake Boch, age 97, of Bel Air, MD passed away on December 1, 2019 at Jacobs Well Assisted Living in Bel Air, MD. Born in Bynum, MD, she was the daughter of James and Ella (Jones) Blake. She had worked as a beautician and enjoyed traveling to different countries. She loved her Boston Bull Terrier named Babe.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Mary T. Glassman and her husband, Larry of Aberdeen; son, Daniel B. Boch and his partner, Ruth Greenberger of Southington, CT; 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, James Paul Blake and Alvin Blake and sister, Lyndell Blake Green.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 10-11 am with services following at 11 am with Deacon Vic of St. Margaret Church of Bel Air officiating. Interment will take place in Highview Memorial Gardens.

Flower prepared by her granddaughter, Carol, at Bel Air Florist, Ellendale Street, Bel Air.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -