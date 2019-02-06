|
On February 3, 2019, Dorothy L. Bonnet (nee Wright), beloved mother of Michael C. Dunn; sister of the late Sadie C. Goehring and George Wright; loving grandmother of Michelle C. and Michael C. Dunn II; aunt to the late George Sandridge.Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Thursday 6-8 PM where funeral services will be held Friday 11:00 AM. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 6, 2019