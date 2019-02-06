Home

Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-426-1517
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
On February 3, 2019, Dorothy L. Bonnet (nee Wright), beloved mother of Michael C. Dunn; sister of the late Sadie C. Goehring and George Wright; loving grandmother of Michelle C. and Michael C. Dunn II; aunt to the late George Sandridge.Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Thursday 6-8 PM where funeral services will be held Friday 11:00 AM. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 6, 2019
