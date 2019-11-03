|
|
Dorothy Brown Bascom on October 31, 2019; beloved wife of the late Reverend Dr. Marion C. Bascom and dear mother of Viviane B. Thorpe; also survived by grandchildren, Ellis Yeadon, Gillian Rainey; great grandchildren; other caring relatives and many friends. The family will greet friends at Brown Memorial Park Avenue Presbyterian Church, 1316 Park Avenue on Sat, November 9, from 9 AM until 10 AM at which time a Memorial Service will begin. Private Inurnment.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019