Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Brown Memorial Park Avenue Presbyterian Church
1316 Park Avenue
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Brown Memorial Park Avenue Presbyterian Church
1316 Park Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Bascom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Brown Bascom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Brown Bascom Notice
Dorothy Brown Bascom on October 31, 2019; beloved wife of the late Reverend Dr. Marion C. Bascom and dear mother of Viviane B. Thorpe; also survived by grandchildren, Ellis Yeadon, Gillian Rainey; great grandchildren; other caring relatives and many friends. The family will greet friends at Brown Memorial Park Avenue Presbyterian Church, 1316 Park Avenue on Sat, November 9, from 9 AM until 10 AM at which time a Memorial Service will begin. Private Inurnment.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -