Dorothy (Dot) Burkhardt passed away peacefully at the age 85, on May 18, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her soulmate, best friend and husband of sixty-two years, Joseph Francis Burkhardt.She is survived by her four children, Frances Starlings, Teri Unglesbee, Greg Burkhardt and Joseph Burkhardt; eight grandchildren. Daren Starlings, David Unglesbee, Lauren Sulzer, Erin Unglesbee, Tabor Burkhardt, Rebecca Burkhardt, Alexis Burkhardt and Michel Burkhardt; one great grandchild, Colbie Starlings and countless others whose lives she touched deeply.Dot was born on August 27, 1933 in Baltimore, Maryland. She graduated from the Institute of Notre Dame and went on to graduate from the Bon Secour School of Nursing in 1955. She spent much of her life working as a nurse and associate for the sisters of Bon Secour in Marriottsville, Maryland.She was dedicated to her faith, family and friends. Her love and spirit was and continues to be felt by all who knew her.A celebration of life will be held at the Bon Secour Spiritual Center in Marriottsville, Maryland. The date has not yet been scheduled.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, Maryland 21157. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 25 to May 27, 2019