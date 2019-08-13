Home

Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-2200
Dorothy Carroll
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
1922 - 2019
Dorothy Carroll Notice
Dorothy Bragg Carroll passed away on August 11, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles W. Carroll, parents Earley and Esther Bragg, daughter June Carroll, grandsons Michael Frock, Raymond Easton, and 6 siblings. Left to cherish her memory are her brother Clifton Bragg, grandchildren Chuck Carroll and wife Lisa, Vanessa Latona and husband Josiah, great-grandchildren Taylor Wills, Heather Paul, Zachary Carroll, and Andrea Latona.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 15, 10am-12pm with a funeral service beginning at 12pm, at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S. Glen Burnie, 21061. Interment will follow in Crownsville Veteran's Cemetery. For more information or to leave condolences visit kirkleyruddickfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 13, 2019
