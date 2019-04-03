Dorothy Carroll Pearre, of Cockeysville Maryland, died at her Broadmead home on April 1, 2019. A member of the Calvert School Class of 1943, she attended Bryn Mawr School, and graduated from the Garrison Forest School in 1949.She was the daughter of T. Courtenay Jenkins and Dorothy C. Frick, and the sister of the late T. Courtenay Jenkins, Jr. and Charles F. Jenkins. Married for sixty years, she was the wife of the late Aubrey Pearre, III.At this time, she is remembered by the Fricks, Jenkins, Denisons, and the Pearre and Lyon families. The Pearres appreciate the kindness and friendship of her caregivers, Broadmead friends, and the Broadmead staff. She is survived by Carroll P. Jenkins, Mary N. Schaeren, and Aubrey Pearre, IV of Baltimore, andEdward D. Pearre of Dublin, New Hampshire. She is also survived by a granddaughter, Jessica C. Pratt of Dorchester, New Hampshire, and two great-grandchildren, Elijah and Marietta.Services will be held at a later date. Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary