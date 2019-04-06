Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Pearre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Carroll Pearre

Notice Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Carroll Pearre Notice
Dorothy Carroll Pearre, of Cockeysville Maryland, died at her Broadmead home on April 1, 2019. She was the daughter of T. Courtenay Jenkins and Dorothy C. Frick, and the sister of the late T. Courtenay Jenkins, Jr. and Charles F. Jenkins. Married for sixty years, she was the wife of the late Aubrey Pearre, III. A graveside service will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 232 St. Thomas Lane, Owings Mills, Maryland on Thursday, April 11th at 3:00 p.m. The parish hall will be available and open during the prior hour.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.