Dorothy Carroll Pearre, of Cockeysville Maryland, died at her Broadmead home on April 1, 2019. She was the daughter of T. Courtenay Jenkins and Dorothy C. Frick, and the sister of the late T. Courtenay Jenkins, Jr. and Charles F. Jenkins. Married for sixty years, she was the wife of the late Aubrey Pearre, III. A graveside service will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 232 St. Thomas Lane, Owings Mills, Maryland on Thursday, April 11th at 3:00 p.m. The parish hall will be available and open during the prior hour.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019