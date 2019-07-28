Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Villa Assumpta
6401 N. Charles St.
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Villa Assumpta
6401 N. Charles St.
Wake
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Villa Assumpta
6401 N. Charles St.
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel of Villa Assumpta
6401 N. Charles St.
Sister Dorothy Daiger Notice
On July 27, 2019 Sister Dorothy Daiger SSND, a beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late Minnie (nee Haberlander) and Harry E. Daiger; devoted sister of Barbara Sarjeant; dear aunt of Gregory and Christopher Sarjeant.

Friends may call at Villa Assumpta, 6401 N. Charles St. on Thursday, August 1st from 3:30-5 and 6-8 PM. A Christian Wake Service will be held Thursday evening at 7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, August 2nd at 10 AM at the Chapel of Villa Assumpta. Interment in Villa Maria Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Sister Dorothy Daiger SSND may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame 6401 N. Charles St. Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 28, 2019
