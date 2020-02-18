Home

Dorothy Dean Finkelstein

Dorothy Dean Finkelstein Notice
Dorothy Dean Finkelstein (nee Plummer) passed away February 16, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Sidney Finkelstein, her loving granddaughter, Emmalee Madeline Snehal Parker, and parents, Roosevelt and Lacy Plummer. She is survived by her daughter, Erica Finkelstein-Parker (Brian Parker), grandchildren, Djino Mukala Parker and Benedicte Mukala Parker, sisters-in-law, Dorline Koplin and Irma Fink, amazing friend, Toba Folk, she is also survived by many loving family members in both Baltimore and North Carolina.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, February 18, at 12 pm. Interment United Hebrew Cemetery - 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 6903 Alter Street, Baltimore, MD 21207, immediately following interment through Friday. Please check Sol Levinson and Bros. website for shiva times and details.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
