Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
410-665-2000
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Dorothy DeHaven

Dorothy DeHaven
On October 24, 2019 Dorothy M. (nee Tine) DeHaven, beloved wife of the late Vernon Lee DeHaven, Jr.; devoted daughter of the late Charles Tine and Margaret (nee Sparr) Tine; dear sister of the late Charles "Chuck" J. Tine and his wife Marjorie; cherished aunt of Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Gregory Tine and his wife Jennifer, Michael Tine and his wife Amanda, Marlene Reynolds and her husband Brian; loving great-aunt of Zachary, Katie, Heidi, Gwen and Ella; devoted niece of Anna and Shirley Sparr; she is also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc. 7401 Belair Road in Overlea on Wednesday from 10am until 12pm, at which time funeral services will begin. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. If desired memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church www.st-peterslutheran.com or the Maryland Masonic Homes www.mdmasonichomes.com or Gilchrist Hospice www.gilchristcares.org
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2019
