On April 29th 2020, a kind and gentle soul, to all who knew her, departed this life peacefully at Stella Maris of natural causes at the age of 96. Dorothy was much loved and devoted sister of Patricia A. Schmuff and Paul J. Ayd and 16 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings: Mary Catherine Brockmeyer, Margaret Mary Ayd, Charles J. Ayd, Rita E. Cobry and Donald E. Ayd.



Dorothy was born on September 1, 1923, graduated from St Andrews and IND in 1941; volunteered at several parishes while working as a bookkeeper before retiring. A devout Catholic with an amazing spirit, a love for life and always looking out for others putting them before herself. She wrote poems and prayers and loved to dance. Humming to herself she would dance at any moment even while pushing her walker. After living many years in Hamilton, she moved to the Trinity House in Towson where she led prayer service and the lunch program. In her last few years, she resided at Stella Maris, where she was affectionately known as Miss A.Y.D. by the nurses and staff.



Plans for a Celebration of Life Mass will be announced at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made in her name to: Stella Maris Hospice; 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd; Timonium, MD 21093 or giving@stellamaris.org



