Home

POWERED BY

Services
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy E. Bailey

Notice Condolences Flowers

Dorothy E. Bailey Notice
Dorothy E. Bailey, 87 of Seven Valleys, PA formerly of Baltimore, went to be with her Lord on Friday, February 22, 2019, at SpiriTrust Lutheran Rehabilitation. She was the wife of the late George T.P. Bailey, Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory eight children, the late George T.P. Bailey, Jr., Beverly E. Turner and her late husband Dave Turner, Thomas E. Bailey, Sr. and his wife Kathy Bailey, Lindy L. Gessner and her husband Michael Gessner, Sr., Patricia A. Elick and her husband Guy Elick, Randy E. Bailey, Sr. and his wife Susan M. Bailey, Cindy L. Ambriz and her husband Art Ambriz, and Gregory P. Bailey, Sr. She had many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A viewing will be held at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown, PA on Friday, March 1st, from 10 AM – 11 AM, with a funeral service beginning at 11 AM. Burial will be held 2 PM at The Parkwood Cemetery. www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now