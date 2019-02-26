|
|
Dorothy E. Bailey, 87 of Seven Valleys, PA formerly of Baltimore, went to be with her Lord on Friday, February 22, 2019, at SpiriTrust Lutheran Rehabilitation. She was the wife of the late George T.P. Bailey, Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory eight children, the late George T.P. Bailey, Jr., Beverly E. Turner and her late husband Dave Turner, Thomas E. Bailey, Sr. and his wife Kathy Bailey, Lindy L. Gessner and her husband Michael Gessner, Sr., Patricia A. Elick and her husband Guy Elick, Randy E. Bailey, Sr. and his wife Susan M. Bailey, Cindy L. Ambriz and her husband Art Ambriz, and Gregory P. Bailey, Sr. She had many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A viewing will be held at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown, PA on Friday, March 1st, from 10 AM – 11 AM, with a funeral service beginning at 11 AM. Burial will be held 2 PM at The Parkwood Cemetery. www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2019