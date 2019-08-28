|
On August 27, 2019 Dorothy Eileen Burt (nee: Smith) beloved wife of the late George Seaman Burt. Devoted mother of Michael Lee Burt, Susan Ann Roby, Cynthia Ann Martin, the late Sally Ann Lysakoski and Peter Lee Burt. Dear sister of Peter Baker and the late Jack Baker. Loving grandmother of ten grandchildren and great grandmother of eight great grandchildren.
Visitation Thursday 3-5 & 7-9 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Funeral services Friday 10:30 am. Cremation Private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 28, 2019