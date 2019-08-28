Home

Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
Dorothy E. Burt

Dorothy E. Burt
On August 27, 2019 Dorothy Eileen Burt (nee: Smith) beloved wife of the late George Seaman Burt. Devoted mother of Michael Lee Burt, Susan Ann Roby, Cynthia Ann Martin, the late Sally Ann Lysakoski and Peter Lee Burt. Dear sister of Peter Baker and the late Jack Baker. Loving grandmother of ten grandchildren and great grandmother of eight great grandchildren.

Visitation Thursday 3-5 & 7-9 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Funeral services Friday 10:30 am. Cremation Private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 28, 2019
