On September 8, 2019; Dorothy E. McCullough (nee Simon); beloved wife of Harry J. McCullough; daughter to the late Walter G. and Emma I. Simon; devoted sister to the late Walter R. Simon; devoted mother to four surviving children: Michael McCullough (and his wife, Robin), Kathleen Taylor (and her husband, Richard), Jeannie McCullough, and Paul McCullough (and his wife, Ericka); grandmother of Daniel (and his wife, Sarah), David and Eric McCullough (and his wife, Krista), Elizabeth Key (and her husband, Joseph), Max McCullough, and Ian and Brittany McCullough; and great grandmother to Adaline McCullough, Josephine Key, and another expected great granddaughter this month; also survived by extended family.
A viewing for family and friends will be 1 to 3 PM and 6 to 8 PM on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26). Mrs. McCullough will lie-in-state at OakCrest Chapel (8820 Walther Boulevard, Parkville, Maryland) on Tuesday, September 24th, from 9:30 to 10:00 AM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University. To ensure the gifts are sent to the right fund, checks can be made out to the Peabody Preparatory Dance Fund and in memory of Dorothy E. McCullough. Please mail checks to: Development and Alumni Relations, Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University, 1 East Mount Vernon Place, Baltimore, MD 21202. Gifts can also be made online at https://secure.jhu.edu/form/peabody using the "Other" designation and specifying Peabody Preparatory Dance Fund in honor of Dorothy.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 15, 2019