Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
DOROTHY E. MURRY

DOROTHY E. MURRY Notice
On October 13, 2019, DOROTHY E. MURRAY (nee Spetzer) beloved wife of the late Edward Murray, devoted mother of Nancy Cook, Brian Murray, Ellen Seed and her husband Paul and the late Paul Edward Murray, loving grandmother and great grandmother of Emily, Allan, Jacob and Matthew Cooke, Jason Murray, Jessica and Zachary Cook, Callum Winstead, Samantha, Robert, Ethan and Alexus Emkey, Ian Cook, Allison and Michael Nine, Daniel Seed and Gabrielle Murray.

The family will receive friends at Kaczorowski Funeral Home P.A., 1201 Dundalk Ave. on Thursday 10 AM until 12 Noon at which time a Prayer Service will be held. Interment Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to The ARC Baltimore at Dundalk Parents Group, 1401 North Point Road, Baltimore, MD.21222.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 16, 2019
