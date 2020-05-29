Dorothy E. Scharmann, age 98, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on May 27, 2020 at her home. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of Samuel and Lottie (Tracey) Ensor and wife of the late Robert Lee Scharmann, Sr. She was a faithful member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church and was very active in The Holy Folders group. She was a graduate of Church Home and Hospital Nursing School and worked as a critical care nurse at GBMC for 18 years. She loved to crochet and listen to books on tape. She was loving and generous to family and friends, remembering and celebrating every occasion with special notes, cards and homemade cakes and candy.
Dorothy is survived by her three daughters, Betty (Allan) L. Gillis of Belcamp, Patricia (Don) Pospahala of Richmond, VA, and Pamela (Scot) S. Peterson of Wheaton, IL; two sons, Robert (Rita) L. Scharmann, Jr. of Bel Air and Charles (Jo) T. Scharmann of Centennial, CO; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Georgia Jean Shannahan.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Emmanuel Episcopal Church, PO Box 628, Bel Air, MD 21014 or to Amedisys, Inc., Attn: Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 29, 2020.