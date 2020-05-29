Dorothy E. Scharmann, age 98, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on May 27, 2020. Devoted mother of Betty (Allan) L. Gillis, Patricia (Don) Pospahala, Pamela (Scot) S. Peterson, Robert (Rita) L. Scharmann, Jr., and Charles (Jo) T. Scharmann; also lovingly survived by 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date, once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Amedisys Foundation Amedisys, Attn: Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way , Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 or Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 301 North Main Street, Bel Air, MD 21014. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 29, 2020.