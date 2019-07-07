|
On July 4, 2019; Dorothy E. Schmidt (nee Hucksoll); beloved wife of William R. Schmidt, III.; devoted mother of John C. Schmidt (Linda), Carol L. Jagoe (Robert), Richard W. Schmidt (Holly) and the late Charles W. Schmidt; dear sister of the late William Hucksoll, Jr.; also survived by 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Monday July 8 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at Hiss United Methodist Church, 8700 Harford Rd. on Tuesday at 11:00 AM. Interment Parkwood Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 7, 2019