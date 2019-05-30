|
On Tuesday, May 28, 2019Dorothy E. (Knopf) Sprague, 84 of WestminsterBeloved wife of the late Russell R. SpragueDevoted mother of Katherine Mooney, Linda Gagne, Carol Campbell, Russell and Bruce Sprague.Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildrenThe family will receive friends on Sunday, June 2nd 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD (beside S. Carroll High). Where Funeral Services will be held Monday , June 3, 2019 11 AM . Interment Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD Online condolences at www.burirer-queen.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 30, 2019