|
|
On March 27, 2020, Dorothy Edna Biggs (nee Benson), age 90, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late James E. Biggs; loving mother of Sallie J. DePaola and her husband Bill, and Linda D. Biggs; beloved grandmother of Billy and Jamie DePaola, and Alexi and Harlie Yeldezian. Also survived by John Yeldezian.
Services and interment will be private. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2020