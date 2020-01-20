|
Dorothy Elaine Bennett, 72, of Bel Air, MD passed away on January 16, 2020. Dorothy was the loving spouse of the late Samuel Errol Bennett Sr.; beloved mother of two sons, Samuel E. Bennett, Jr. and his wife, Rebecca and Mark A. Bennett and his fiancée, Roxann Karopchinsky; loved sister of Margaret Smelser and Charles Wellmann. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Kourtney, Cody, Margo, Sarah, and Sam; four great grandchildren, Macie, Kirra, Michael, and Gabriel. Visitation will be held at Grandview Christian Church, Fallston, MD on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 3-8 pm & Wednesday, January 22 from 10-11am with a service to follow at the church at 11 am. Burial will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Grandview Christian Church, 2022 Fallston Road, P. O. Box 358, Fallston, MD 21047 or to: Alzheimers Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 20, 2020