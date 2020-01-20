Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grandview Christian Church
Fallston, MD
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grandview Christian Church
Fallston, MD
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Grandview Christian Church
Fallston, MD
Dorothy Elaine Bennett Notice
Dorothy Elaine Bennett, 72, of Bel Air, MD passed away on January 16, 2020. Dorothy was the loving spouse of the late Samuel Errol Bennett Sr.; beloved mother of two sons, Samuel E. Bennett, Jr. and his wife, Rebecca and Mark A. Bennett and his fiancée, Roxann Karopchinsky; loved sister of Margaret Smelser and Charles Wellmann. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Kourtney, Cody, Margo, Sarah, and Sam; four great grandchildren, Macie, Kirra, Michael, and Gabriel. Visitation will be held at Grandview Christian Church, Fallston, MD on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 3-8 pm & Wednesday, January 22 from 10-11am with a service to follow at the church at 11 am. Burial will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Grandview Christian Church, 2022 Fallston Road, P. O. Box 358, Fallston, MD 21047 or to: Alzheimers Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 20, 2020
