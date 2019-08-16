|
|
Dorothy Elaine Pumphrey of Darlington died Tuesday, August 13 at Stella Maris in Timonium. She was 79.
Born in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of the late John and Clara (Zapalowicz) Portaszkiewicz.
Mrs. Pumphrey had been a secretary at various businesses including John Hopkins University and SAIC.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Charles L. Pumphrey; daughters, Denise Patrick and husband John of Darlington and Cindy Riemer of Taneytown, MD; grandchildren, Emily, Hana, Devin and Garrett and her brother, John Portaszkiewicz of Jarrettsville.
A visitation will be held at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home, P.A. on Monday, August 19 from 10am- 12pm where a funeral service will begin at 12:00pm. Online condolences may be left for the family at:
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 16, 2019