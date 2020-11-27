1/
Dorothy Ely REFO
{ "" }
On November 21, 2020, Dorothy Ely Refo, died peacefully in her home. Beloved wife of the late Harvey Carlisle Refo, Jr., devoted mother of Deborah Refo Merkle (Gerald), Harvey Carlisle "Carl" Refo, III (Elaine), David E. Refo and John L. Refo (Sandy), dear sister of Donald Ely, loving grandmother of Jackie, Stephanie and John L. Refo, Jr. Dorothy lived as a faithful servant of God. The family vacations camping on Assateague Island will never be the same.

Friends may call at the Towson United Methodist Church, 501 Hampton Lane, Towson, MD 21286 on Saturday, November 28th from 12 to 1:00 PM. Private Family Funeral Service will be held afterwards. Service can be viewed on Church Youtube at 1:00 PM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Towson United Methodist Church. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Towson United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
