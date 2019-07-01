|
On June 29, 2019 Dorothy Eppihimer Thompson beloved wife of Russell Calvin Thompson; dear mother of Jeanellen T. Henry, Susan T. Harman Ph.D. (Paul), Leigh T. Howe and Paige T. Rectanus (Lance); devoted sister of Jean E. Johnson, Marian E. Trunkle, Arthur C. Eppihimer Jr. and Lois A. Woods. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC., 6500 York Rd., (at Overbrook) on Tuesday from 10-11 AM. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Board of Childcare 3300 Gaither Rd. Baltimore, MD 21244. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 1, 2019