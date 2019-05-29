Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Olszewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy F. Olszewski

Notice Condolences Flowers

Dorothy F. Olszewski Notice
On May 26, 2019, Dorothy F. Olszewski beloved sister of Rita Dorl and the late Carl John Oles, also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Sunday, June 2nd from 3 to 6 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, Cockeysville on Monday, June 3rd at 10:00 AM. Interment Holy Rosary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dorothy's name may be made to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now