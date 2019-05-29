|
On May 26, 2019, Dorothy F. Olszewski beloved sister of Rita Dorl and the late Carl John Oles, also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Sunday, June 2nd from 3 to 6 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, Cockeysville on Monday, June 3rd at 10:00 AM. Interment Holy Rosary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dorothy's name may be made to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 29, 2019