On December 2, 2019, Dorothy Frances Sozio passed away at GBMC. Dorothy was the beloved wife of the late Dory Sozio; loving mother of Andrew Sozio of Perry Hall, MD and David Sozio (Laura) of Charlotte, NC; cherished grandmother of Jonathan Sozio (Chandler), Benjamin Sozio, and Juliana Sozio, all of Charlotte, NC.
Dorothy was born in Honolulu, HI on June 24, 1936, and grew up as an army brat. She graduated from Carlisle High School in Pennsylvania, and later took classes at Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, VA. She married Dory Sozio in El Paso before relocating to Maryland, and eventually settled in Timonium to raise their family. Among other things, she enjoyed travel, tennis, politics, and being with her family and friends.
Friends may call at the Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Sunday from 3 to 6 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held at Church of the Holy Comforter, 130 W Seminary Ave, Lutherville, MD 21093, on Monday at 11 am. Interment following the service at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019