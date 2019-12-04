Home

Church of the Holy Comforter
130 W Seminary Ave
Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Comforter
130 W Seminary Ave
Lutherville, MD
Interment
Following Services
Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens
Dorothy F. Sozio


1936 - 2019
Dorothy F. Sozio
On December 2, 2019, Dorothy Frances Sozio passed away at GBMC. Dorothy was the beloved wife of the late Dory Sozio; loving mother of Andrew Sozio of Perry Hall, MD and David Sozio (Laura) of Charlotte, NC; cherished grandmother of Jonathan Sozio (Chandler), Benjamin Sozio, and Juliana Sozio, all of Charlotte, NC.

Dorothy was born in Honolulu, HI on June 24, 1936, and grew up as an army brat. She graduated from Carlisle High School in Pennsylvania, and later took classes at Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, VA. She married Dory Sozio in El Paso before relocating to Maryland, and eventually settled in Timonium to raise their family. Among other things, she enjoyed travel, tennis, politics, and being with her family and friends.

Friends may call at the Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Sunday from 3 to 6 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held at Church of the Holy Comforter, 130 W Seminary Ave, Lutherville, MD 21093, on Monday at 11 am. Interment following the service at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019
